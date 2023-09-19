NIU Edible Campus fundraiser dinner set for Sept. 28

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s Edible Campus will host a fundraiser dinner to support the Huskie Food Pantry and the Edible Campus program.

The dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the dinner is open to the public.

The fundraiser includes a cash bar. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. on the outdoor patio, weather permitting. The menu includes yellow squash soup; okra succotash; Greek potato and garden salads; and vegetarian, chicken and roast pork entrees. The dessert is French apple cake with lemon-thyme crème fraiche. Dinner will be prepared by Daniel Koenen, executive director of campus dining services, and Bryan Flower, NIU assistant director of food systems innovation.

Tickets cost $50. To buy tickets, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/edible_campus_fundraising_dinner.

The Huskie Food Pantry provides NIU students with groceries, resources and access to healthy food choices.

The NIU Edible Campus program is designed to transform parts of campus into edible food gardens to educate students about food systems, serve as living laboratories and bring fresh food to diets.

For information, visit niu.edu/ediblecampus or calendar.niu.edu/event/edible_campus_fundraising_dinner.

Bryan Flower (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )