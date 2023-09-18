Whiskey Acres Small Batch Fall Fest coming Sept. 21

SYCAMORE – All are welcome at special fall-themed festival Sept. 21 meant to showcase Whiskey Acres Distilling Co.’s drink specials.

Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. will host Small Batch Fall Fest in partnership with the Sycamore Public Library.

The event, which will feature live music, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for people ages 21 and older.

Attendees can try drink specials and a food truck. There will also be a BOGO distillery tour. Music will be performed by the bluegrass band Frogwater. No registration is required to attend.

For information, call 815-895-2500, ext. 410.