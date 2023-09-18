Kishwaukee College to host early childhood education series

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a hybrid “Mentoring: Formula for Guidance, Expanding Skills and Reflective Practice” discussion as part of the Cultivating Leaders in Early Childhood Education series.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 online or at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

The discussion will be led by educator Candace Exline. Exline is a Devereaux Early Childhood Assessment-certified trainer and mentor and an Infant and Toddler Environment Rating Scale and Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale evaluator. She also works as the director of the Children First Organization in Sarasota, Florida.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit kish.edu/ecespeakers.

The Cultivating Leaders in ECE series focuses on current early childhood education and care topics.

For information, visit kish.edu/ecespeakers or kish.edu/ece.