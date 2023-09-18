Child Passenger Safety Week runs through Sept. 23

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department will partner with the National High Traffic Safety Administration to increase patrols during Child Passenger Safety Week.

Child Passenger Safety Week will be from Sept. 17 to 23, according to a news release.

The police department is increasing efforts to stop drivers who do not properly secure child passengers. Drivers are encouraged to call the police if they notice small children sitting in an adult’s lap or moving freely around a vehicle’s passenger compartment.

Child Passenger Safety Week is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the NHTSA administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.