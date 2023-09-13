Indian Valley Theatre auditions for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ begin Sept. 24

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The auditions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in the community room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., according to a news release.

Admission to the auditions is open to the public.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson, tells the story of Mrs. Bradley as she struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant. She sets up the pageant in spite of possibly casting the Herdman kids. The Herdmans are known as the worst kids in history.

The IVT production will be directed by Kari Frantzen with assisted direction by Jaden Frantzen. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Attendees are encouraged to inform the director of rehearsal conflicts. Experience and IVT membership are not required to audition. Audition forms are available on the IVT website.

Performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” are from Dec. 8 to 10.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.