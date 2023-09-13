Fall Garland Festival returning Sept. 23 to Malta

MALTA – The town of Malta will host its fifth annual Fall Garland Festival.

The festival will be from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 at the corner of Third Street and Adams Street, according to a news release.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

The festival features activities including music bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. and karaoke from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Live music is being performed by Silver Creek Band from 7 to 10 p.m.

The festival also will hold a “Garland Faire Contest.” Attendees can make and wear garland accessories. Entries are judged on originality, construction quality and use of natural materials. Cash prizes will be available. Registration is from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Malta Township Public Library will unveil a mosaic mural to celebrate its centennial. The mural was designed by artist Danielle Casali. The library also will host a caricature artist, an inflatable Human Hungry Hungry Hippo game and a children’s performance by Leonardo Music.

Food vendors are available. The vendors include Tinez Tacos, Remington’s Gastropub, Cassie’s Popcorn, The Lovely Lemon, Ken’s Cakes, CheeseKake Ko. and Sweet Buttons Cotton Candy.

For information, visit the Malta Seedling’s Facebook page.