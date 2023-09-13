DeKalb County League of Women Voters hosting celebration Sept. 19 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County will host a National Voter Registration Day celebration to encourage voter registration and promote the importance of voting.

The celebration will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the celebration is free and open to the public.

League members will provide voting information, register new voters, and help voters with quickly checking their voter registration status.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that aims to support democracy by encouraging citizens to make their voices count at the ballot box.

For information, visit facebook.com/lwvdkcil.