DeKalb Chamber of Commerce announces Athena Award finalists

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists and honorees for the 34th annual Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards.
The award recipients will be named during the Athena Award Reception on Oct. 19 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.
The Athena Award finalists include Celine Bennetts, Michelle Bringas, Karen Federici, Mary Freeman and Cortney Strohacker. The Women of Accomplishment honorees are Lynn Neeley and Nancy Proesel.
Registration is encouraged to attend. The honorees and finalists’ supporters are invited. To register, visit dekalb.org.
The Athena Award is an international program that honors an individual for being a role model, encouraging women to reach their potential, community service, and professional and business accomplishments.
The Woman of Accomplishment Award recognizes individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb chamber provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.
For information, visit dekalb.org.