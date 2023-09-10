Northern Rehab hosting injury prevention presentation Sept. 21 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will host an “Injury Prevention and Performance Enhancement for Runners” presentation as part of their Lunch and Learn Educational Series.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

Physical therapist Rob Larkins will discuss running-related injuries, performance enhancement footwear and exercises, and training strategies and exercises to prevent injuries. Refreshments are being provided by Hy-Vee. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-756-9577.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 40 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com/events or kishymca.org or call 815-756-8524 or 815-756-9577.