Mining engineering STEM event set for Sept. 9 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a mining engineering STEM event led by Society of Women Engineers volunteers.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for students in second through fifth grade.

Patrons can explore resource extraction through various experiments. The facilitators include data scientist Michael Cha and tech support manager Sahara Becker. First grade and kindergarten students may attend if accompanied by a parent. Because of limited space, the event is first come, first served.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.