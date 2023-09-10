Children’s Community Theatre auditions for “The Little Mermaid” begin Sept. 17

SOMONAUK – The Children’s Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming production of the Disney musical “The Little Mermaid.”

The auditions will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Somonauk Baptist Church, 315 E. North St., Somonauk, according to a news release.

Admission to the auditions is open to children ages seven to 18.

Attendees only need to participate in one of the auditions. The auditions consist of cold readings from the script and singing a short song a cappella, according to a news release. No experience is required to audition.

There is a $20 production fee per cast member and a $15 membership fee per family.

Performances will run from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

Children’s Community Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts.

For information, email cctdekalb@gmail.com or visit the theatre’s Facebook page.