Violins of Hope orchestra comes to DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will partner with the Jewish Community Centers of Chicago to perform a concert for the center’s Violins of Hope exhibit.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 615 N. First St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free.

The orchestra will perform music by composers Yosef Hadar, Ilse Weber, Alexander Zhitomirsky, Alexander Krein, Ernest Bloch, Naomi Shemer, Ruth Schönthal and Mieczlaw Weinberg. Musicians performing include Linc Smelser, Laurie Rodriguez, Jason Hanna, Caitlin Gorman, Rae Rodriguez, Ann Montzka Smelser and Courtney Hanna-McNamara. The concert also includes Rabbi Julie Adler, Beth Shalom religious school class members and the Beth Shalom Koleynu choir, directed by Harvey Blau.

The exhibit features instruments played by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Northern Illinois University Community School of the Arts Suzuki Strings Program musicians and Violins of Hope project stories and instruments. The instruments will be displayed in the lobby before the concert.

The doors to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishorchestra.org/violins-of-hope.

The Violins of Hope is a collection of 70 restored string instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

For information, email contact@kishorchestra.org.