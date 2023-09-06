Upcoming poetry reading features DeKalb-area poets

DeKALB – An upcoming poetry reading event will feature five local poets from DeKalb, and all are welcome to attend.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a Wonderment: Five DeKalb Poets Read Poems of Wonder and Awe poetry reading.

The church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, will hold the reading from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sept. 13, according to a news release.

The reading is free and open to the public.

Participants can listen to poems by DeKalb residents Marilyn Cleland, Rebecca Parfitt, Susan Azar Porterfield, Joseph Gastiger and John Bradley.

Free-will donations for the Environmental Defense Fund will be accepted. Light refreshments will be served.