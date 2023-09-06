Upcoming charity walk to benefit DeKalb and Sycamore Friends of the Poor

DeKALB – St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb will host the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s DeKalb and Sycamore Friends of the Poor Walk to benefit local individuals and families.

The church, 302 Fisk Ave., DeKalb, will host the walk at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in the church’s parking lot, according to a news release. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

A group photo will be taken before the walk. Donations will be accepted. Registration is required to attend.

Admission to the walk is open to the public.

Attendees can walk through the historic district and downtown DeKalb. The walk’s route includes Fourth Street, Lincoln Highway and First Street.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Mary and Christ the Teacher Conference reaches out and assists neighbors in need.

To register or donate, visit fopwalk.org/event/2839.