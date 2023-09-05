New Parkinson’s support group to meet in DeKalb

DeKALB – First Lutheran Church will host the first monthly informational meeting for a Parkinson’s support group.

The church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb, will hold the meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and intended for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers.

The meeting includes a Zentangle lesson from art teacher Chris Perkovich. The art technique promotes creativity and brain growth. Attendees must bring a Sanford Sharpie ultra-fine-point marker.

For information, email dmaak@aol.com or snak974@comcast.net.