September 05, 2023
Shaw Local
New Parkinson’s support group to meet in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Peter Schram hits the bag Friday, April 28, 2023, during Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's Disease class at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in DeKalb. The class helps people with Parkinson's Disease maintain their strength, agility and balance.

First Lutheran Church will host the first monthly informational meeting for a Parkinson's support group. The meeting is free and intended for Parkinson's patients and their caregivers.

DeKALB – First Lutheran Church will host the first monthly informational meeting for a Parkinson’s support group.

The church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb, will hold the meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and intended for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers.

The meeting includes a Zentangle lesson from art teacher Chris Perkovich. The art technique promotes creativity and brain growth. Attendees must bring a Sanford Sharpie ultra-fine-point marker.

For information, email dmaak@aol.com or snak974@comcast.net.