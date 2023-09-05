September 05, 2023
DeKalb Chamber welcomes Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza and Restaurant

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Zana's Wood Fire Pizza and Restaurant with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza and Restaurant to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza and Restaurant joining the DeKalb chamber with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 8, according to a news release.

Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza and Restaurant, 1406 Sycamore Road, Suite A, DeKalb, serves wood-fired pizzas, burgers, pastas and salads made fresh to order.

For information, call 815-517-1493 or visit zanaswoodfirepizza.com.