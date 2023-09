SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Twigs and Twine to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Twigs and Twine joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting July 7, according to a news release.

Twigs and Twine, 1170 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, is a gift shop that offers Hallmark cards, candles and home décor.

For information, visit facebook.com/twigstwinesycamore.