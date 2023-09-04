Registration open for Nonprofit Day conference in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership is accepting registration for its upcoming Nonprofit Day conference.

The conference will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Because the conference is being limited to 125 people, registration is required to attend. Registration is due Sept. 18. To register, visit dcnp.org.

Admission to the conference is free for DCNP members and $30 for nonmembers, a fee that is payable online during registration.

The conference includes networking, professional development and training for nonprofit volunteers, board members and staff. The training topics include leadership, human resources and communications, according to the release. The conference also features a networking reception, keynote presentation and breakout sessions.

Featured speakers will come from DeKalb County and the larger region, according to the release.

The DCNP is a DeKalb County Community Foundation program that offers year-round training and programs designed to strengthen nonprofit organizations.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email dcnp@dekalbccf.org.