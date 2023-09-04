Operation Helping Heroes aids DeKalb organizations, first responders

DeKALB – An initiative to aid DeKalb area first responders and service organizations recently raised $500 for three agencies and the resources they provide the community.

The DeKalb Fire Department, DeKalb Knights of Columbus and DeKalb Police Department received $500 donations from Country Financial through Operation Helping Heroes, according to a news release.

The funds were given to DeKalb Knights of Columbus member Matt Volk, DeKalb Police Cmdr. Chad McNett, DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas and DeKalb Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton. The donations were presented by Country Financial representatives Dean Miller and Gavin Wilson.

Operation Helping Heroes supports nonprofit programs and events that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

Country Financial serves around one million households through various insurance and financial products and services, according to the news release. Country Financial has donated over $5 million to organizations that support veterans, teachers, active-duty service members, and first responders since 2020.