Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA team earns championship medals

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA chapter earned medals during the annual SkillsUSA Illinois State Leadership and Skills Conference Championships.

The championships were held in April in East Peoria, according to a news release.

The championships allow career and technical education students to showcase their abilities and training. The Kishwaukee College chapter had 19 members participate. The students competed in diesel equipment technology, heavy equipment operation and power equipment technology.

Tyler Faber earned first place and the state title in heavy equipment operation. Warren Flink placed fifth in diesel equipment technology. Faber also won second place, Ethan Gieseke placed third and Jacob Schmidt received first place and the state title in power equipment technology.

Faber and Gieseke qualified for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference Championships. Faber earned the gold medal and the national championship in heavy equipment operation. Gieseke received fourth place in power equipment technology.

The Kish team was coached by assistant professor of diesel power technology Don Flink.

“We are proud of all the hard work and dedication our team showed throughout the year in competition,” Flink said. “These are fantastic results for our students and showcase the skills you can learn and build upon at Kishwaukee College.”

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps prepare students for trade careers.

For information, visit kish.edu/cte.