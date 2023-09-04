September 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Join the puppy party in DeKalb with Tails Humane Society

By Shaw Local News Network
One of the dogs available for adoption Monday, July 24, 2023, at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails will be hosting the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday Aug. 5 in downtown DeKalb with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter.

DeKALB – Those interested in learning more about puppies up for adoption are invited to attend a puppy party hosted by Tails Humane Society in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Tails Humane Society to host a puppy party.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the party from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The party is free and open to the public.

Attendees can look at puppies up for adoption. Dog-themed crafts and snacks are available. Patrons interested in adopting must bring a photo ID, puppy-sized collar, leash and a form of payment. Children ages 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.