Join the puppy party in DeKalb with Tails Humane Society

DeKALB – Those interested in learning more about puppies up for adoption are invited to attend a puppy party hosted by Tails Humane Society in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Tails Humane Society to host a puppy party.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the party from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The party is free and open to the public.

Attendees can look at puppies up for adoption. Dog-themed crafts and snacks are available. Patrons interested in adopting must bring a photo ID, puppy-sized collar, leash and a form of payment. Children ages 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.