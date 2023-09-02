Kishwaukee Valley Art League welcomes autumn

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League is welcoming autumn with a variety of events for September.

A Board of Directors meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore. All KVAL members are welcome to attend.

This month’s general meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Gallery on State with the theme “Create with KVAL.” KVAL members are challenged to create art related to the topic “The Movies.”

KVAL general meetings are held the first Thursday of each month except January. The community is encouraged and welcome to attend at no cost.

Rick Borrett will host his second “Second Saturday” program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Gallery on State. Attendees should plan on bringing their own art supplies for an interesting session with Borrett, an accomplished painter and wood carver.

KVAL members are reminded that the deadline for submitting artwork for “Uncle Joe’s 150th Jubilee Fundraiser” is Oct. 1. This event is sponsored by the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center in DeKalb. KVAL is proud to partner with the center for this fundraiser.

The featured artist at Gallery on State for September is Richard Born. His work will be displayed in the east window and adjoining wall, with all work being for sale. Born has been interested in photography since he was a child. He has added scanography to his repertoire, with many of the pieces on display created from scanography and printed directly on metal or ceramic.

Born has shown his work at the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles, the Next Picture Show in Dixon, Gallery on State and the newly opened Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, & Americana in Oregon. His website is richardborn.smugmug.com.