DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Safe Passage’s new DeKalb location to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members and ambassadors celebrated Safe Passage joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Safe Passage, 217 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, promotes abuse-free and nonviolent relationships in DeKalb County through prevention, advocacy, and intervention.

For information, call 815-756-7930 or visit safepassagedv.org.