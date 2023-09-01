Stage Coach Players performances of “The Addams Family” begin Sept. 14 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players is set to open its next production, the comedy musical “The Addams Family,” on Sept. 14.

The musical is scheduled to run for two weeks, according to a news release.

“The Addams Family” tells the story of Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and fallen in love with a smart, sweet, normal young man named Lucas Beinke. When she confides in her dad, Gomez, she begs him not to tell her mom, Morticia. Gomez is forced to do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his wife. To make matters worse, Wednesday has invited Lucas and his parents over for dinner. In one night, relationships are tested, secrets are revealed and the Addams family must face up to the one thing they’ve avoided: change.

The cast includes Grant Milam as Gomez, Kaitlin Jacobson as Morticia, Piper Schiola-Williams as Wednesday, Jackson Nielsen as Uncle Fester, Riley Belick as Lucas, Aljuwan Smith as Mal Beineke, Caroline Menzer as Alice Beineke, Riley Powers as Grandma and Tessa Spengler as Pugsley. The rest of the cast features Kelly Hart, Andy Small, Andrew Russo, Sarah Lehan, David Kuhn, Erin Steele, Kasey Pennington, Stewie Simons, Mike Groark, Lhito Camson, Brooke Montavon, Skylar Montavon, Rachel Schneider, Jill Danklefsen, Angel Radloff, Patrick Murphy and Celine Bennetts.

“The Addams Family” is based on the 2009 musical written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and the characters of the same name created by Charles Addams. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jeff Hall, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Sweeney Todd” in 2021. Vocal music direction is provided by Abi Mogge and pit direction by Judy O’Connor.

Performances of “The Addams Family” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 through 16, and Sept. 21 through 23, at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 24.

Tickets cost $18 for seniors and children ages 13 and under, and $20 for everyone else.

Tickets are on sale online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940. The box office will open Sept. 10.