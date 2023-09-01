Elder Care Services accepting fundraiser sponsors and auction items

DeKALB – Elder Care Services is accepting sponsorships and silent auction items for its second annual Whisked Away for an Evening fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Whiskey Acres, 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to people ages 21 and older.

The fundraiser includes food, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Elder Care Services programs. Tickets cost $45 or $75 for couples. Tickets also are available at the door. To buy tickets, visit ecsdekalb.org.

Sponsorships are accepted through Friday. Auction items will be accepted until Sept. 8. To sponsor the fundraiser, visit ecsdekalb.org.

Elder Care Services is a local nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.

For information, visit ecsdekalb.org, call 815-758-6550, or email marketing@ecsdekalb.org.