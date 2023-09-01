September 01, 2023
DeKalb Chamber welcomes XCEL Orthopedics Clinic

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming XCEL Orthopedics Clinic with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 23, 2023 (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed XCEL Orthopedics Clinic to its membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members and ambassadors celebrated XCEL Orthopedics Clinic joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 23, according to a news release.

XCEL Orthopedics Clinic, 2670 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, provides evaluations to diagnose and treat conditions and offers sports medicine care and orthopedic solutions.

For information, call 815-561-2776 or visit rochellehospital.com/rochellehospital.com/orthopedics-2/.