August 31, 2023
Shaw Local
Tai chi lessons offered monthly in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer patrons a Tai chi lesson as part of a monthly series Tuesday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the lesson at 6 p.m. in the Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The lesson is free and intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can practice and learn about Tai chi. The lesson includes step-by-step instructions. The lessons will be taught by Erica Bough, a fourth-degree martial arts black belt and certified Tai chi instructor. Because of limited space, the lesson is first come, first-served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.