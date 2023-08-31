Tai chi lessons offered monthly in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer patrons a Tai chi lesson as part of a monthly series Tuesday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the lesson at 6 p.m. in the Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The lesson is free and intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can practice and learn about Tai chi. The lesson includes step-by-step instructions. The lessons will be taught by Erica Bough, a fourth-degree martial arts black belt and certified Tai chi instructor. Because of limited space, the lesson is first come, first-served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.