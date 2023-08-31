Opening receptions upcoming for 2 NIU art exhibits

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will host a public opening reception for two art exhibits, “Dialogue” and “The Remaining, Mourn...”

The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the NIU Art Museum, according to a news release.

The reception includes informal gallery talks with “The Remaining, Mourn...” artists and exhibit curators, Millicent Kennedy and Michael Chambers.

“Dialogue” includes artwork from “Lines of Authority” by Alan Cohen, “Black Box” by Michael Coppage and “The Folded Map Project” by Tonika Lewis Johnson. The exhibit focuses on issue awareness and resolution through listening. The artists worked on lens-based projects organically grown and developed over time.

“The Remaining, Mourn…” features tactile artwork by nine different artists. The exhibit examines grief and collective and individual loss. The art features various techniques to capture holding objects in a moment. The artists include Selva Aparicio, Chambers, April Dauscha, Salvador Jiménez-Flores, Kennedy, Allen Moore, Monika Plioplyte, Nirmal Raja and Anne Wilson.

The exhibits will run through Oct. 14.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/artmuseumevents.