Old National Bank accepting public lectures grant applications

SYCAMORE – The Old National Bank, D/B/A Old National Wealth Management, is accepting grant applications from the Mary E. Stevens Trust for public concerts or lectures.

The application deadline is Oct. 30, according to a news release.

Applicants must be private or public not-for-profit organizations. The program being offered should be open to the public. The organizations receiving the grants must give the grant source appropriate recognition.

For information, email joy.bihun@oldnational.com or visit the Mary E. Stevens Concert/Lecture Fund at Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore.