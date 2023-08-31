DCCG lists September Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of September locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in September:
- 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
- 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb