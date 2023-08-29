DeKalb student receives Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship

DeKALB – Kendall Gilkey is the recipient of the 2023 Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship.

Gilkey was awarded a $1,660 scholarship, according to a news release.

He played soccer for four years at DeKalb High School. Gilkey also served as the soccer program’s captain. He earned Academic All-Conference honors and All-Area honors. Gilkey was named to the Honorable Mention All-Sectional Team.

He was given the DeKalb Sportsmanship Award, the Defensive MVP Award and the Team Leadership Award. Gilkey also received the Naperville North Sportsmanship Award. He was part of the Barb Cup Tournament’s 11-player All-Tournament Team.

The Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship recognizes a DeKalb High School soccer player who demonstrates spirit, teamwork, enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The scholarship was created in 2000 in honor of Christopher Anderson, who died in July 1999. The scholarship is managed by the DeKalb County Community Foundation.