DeKalb library storytime event set for Sept. 3 at the Glidden Homestead

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host the next of its “Annie’s Storytime” events with the Glidden Homestead.

The story time will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on the back lawn of the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

The story time features interactive stories with songs and movement. A craft activity will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the story time will be held in the homestead. Parking is available at Glidden Florist. No registration is required to attend.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.