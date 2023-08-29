DeKalb library offering social work information meetings

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the University of Michigan to host a social work intern to offer public information sessions and resource references for those in need.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturdays in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The sessions are free and open to the public.

The intern will offer confidential referrals to and consultations with community resources. The sessions may include internet searches and phone calls. Referral areas include child care, job help, housing, food, mental health care access and signing up for benefits.

The intern’s services do not provide counseling, psychiatric care or medical advice. A free mobile “mini-pantry” of nonperishable food and personal care items also will be available. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email hayleyd@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1211.