August 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Blood drive set for Sept. 2 at the DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Saturday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The blood drive is free and intended for adults.

Participants must show identification and answer health history questions. Donors who give blood from Sept. 1 through Sept. 18 will receive a T-shirt. Appointments are required to donate. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.