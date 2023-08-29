Blood drive set for Sept. 2 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Saturday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The blood drive is free and intended for adults.

Participants must show identification and answer health history questions. Donors who give blood from Sept. 1 through Sept. 18 will receive a T-shirt. Appointments are required to donate. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.