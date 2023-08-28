Produce Shop or Swap program set for Saturday at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Produce Shop or Swap program for patrons to swap or shop for produce.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the program at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for adults and seniors.

Attendees can shop for produce or bring in produce to swap for another piece. The produce will be available for free. Participants may only take one large item or a few small items. Produce of all kinds is allowed. The program is first come, first served.

For information, email graces@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2110.