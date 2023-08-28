Jazz in Progress performing annual summer concert Aug. 29 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress will perform its annual summer Swingin’ the Bandshell concert.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

The band will perform music including classic jazz standards, funk songs from the 1960s and 70s, and swing-era music. The concert also features vocal and instrumental solos from the band members.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, and Leland school districts, St. Mary’s School in DeKalb, and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, call 815-751-0006 or visit jazzinprogress.org or the band’s Facebook page.