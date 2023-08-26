Hygiene products giveaway Saturday in DeKalb

DeKALB – Pushing Together NFP will host a Keepin’ It Fresh Hygiene Giveaway to hand out various hygiene products to youth and families in need.

The giveaway will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fargo Venue, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The giveaway is free and open to the public.

Attendees can pick up various hygiene products while supplies last. The hygiene products were collected from corporate and individual community donors.

Pushing Together NFP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves DeKalb County youth and focuses on youth development through the arts and skateboarding.