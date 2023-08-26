Free document shredding to take place Saturday in Genoa

GENOA – Those in need of a free opportunity to shred paper or other documents are invited to a Saturday event in Genoa.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will partner with Genoa Mayor Jonathon Brust to host a document-shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the east parking lot of Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St., according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can have documents shredded by a shred truck. Participants must follow traffic signs and remain in their vehicles. Cars will be unloaded by truck staff and volunteers.

Parking is available for attendees who want to watch the shredding. Large binder clips, floppy discs and plastic file folders must be removed. Electronics will not be accepted for disposal or recycling.

For information, email lyates@sgop.ilga.gov or call 815-232-0774.