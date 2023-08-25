New Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship Fund supports nursing students in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – A new memorial scholarship fund to honor the legacy of the late nurse and DeKalb County Health Department administrator Cindy Graves will go to support area students seeking a career in nursing.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was created by Graves’ children, Brandon and Ethan, and her good friend, Janet Hunt. The fund honors Cindy Graves, a DeKalb County public health nurse who had a tremendous impact on the community, according to a news release.

The scholarship is awarded annually to DeKalb County residents currently working as nursing professionals and continuing their education in nursing to grow professionally and better serve their patients.

Born on Aug. 20, 1960 in Carthage, Illinois, Graves graduated from Sycamore High School in 1978. She attended Northern Illinois University and earned a bachelor’s in elementary education. She later received a registered nursing degree from Kishwaukee College in 1985, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from NIU in 1989 and a master’s degree in health care administration from St. Francis College in 2013.

Graves was a registered nurse at Kishwaukee Hospital for 30 years. During that time, she worked as a pediatric nurse and emergency room RN, house supervisor, ER charge nurse, EMS educator, EMS coordinator and ER director from 2005 to 2012. From 2012 until her death in May 2022, Graves worked at the DeKalb County Health Department as the director of community health and prevention, health promotion, and emergency preparedness.

Outside of work, Graves was active in the community. She served as council president at Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore. In addition, she was a member and president of the Illinois Public Health Nurses Association and served on the board of directors for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Eligible applicants for the Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship applicants must live in DeKalb County but need not work in DeKalb County. Preference is given to student applicants currently working in and/or pursuing additional education in the nursing specialization areas of public health nursing, emergency medicine or pediatrics, according to the news release. Students may attend any accredited educational institution, college or university.

The Scholarship Fund distributed its inaugural award in July 2023 to Nicole Fitzpatrick of DeKalb.

(Left to right); Brandon Graves, Nicole Fitzpatrick, Janet Hunt, and Jolene Willis. Not pictured is Ethan Graves. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Fitzpatrick is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing from Northern Illinois University, according to the news release. She also is the simulation lab coordinator at the NIU School of Nursing. Her prior work experience includes 21 years at Kishwaukee Hospital.

“I was blessed to have known Cindy Graves before she transitioned to her role at the DeKalb County Health Department,” said Fitzpatrick in a news release. “I am invested in this community and proud to have cared for the people who live in it. I want to help increase patients’ quality of care by helping to produce nurses with excellent clinical skills and clinical judgment.”

Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said Graves’ legacy continues.

“Cindy’s compassion and skills as a nursing professional touched the lives of many patients and residents in DeKalb County. This endowed Scholarship Fund will invest in the professional development of generations of nurses to come,” Templin said in a news release.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or to discuss setting up a fund that honors someone you love and admire, contact Executive Director Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.