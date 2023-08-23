Special 4-H Projects Day Fair set for Sept. 5 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension DeKalb County will host an Opportunity House Special 4-H General Projects Day Fair to showcase the Opportunity House Helpers 4-H Club projects.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to view over 40 4-H visual art projects. The projects include art journals and DNA bracelets. 4-H members can meet judges to discuss their projects and earn recognition ribbons. A dinner and reception will be held for 4-H members and their families.

The 4-H club was created for Opportunity House clients. Members participate in activities that support and encourage leadership and growth to develop positive attitudes about themselves.

Opportunity House is a nonprofit community-sponsored rehabilitation center that serves DeKalb County adults with developmental disabilities.