August 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Special 4-H Projects Day Fair set for Sept. 5 in Sycamore

Opportunity House Helpers 4-H Club member Mark Clauson

Opportunity House Helpers 4-H Club member Mark Clauson (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension DeKalb County will host an Opportunity House Special 4-H General Projects Day Fair to showcase the Opportunity House Helpers 4-H Club projects.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to view over 40 4-H visual art projects. The projects include art journals and DNA bracelets. 4-H members can meet judges to discuss their projects and earn recognition ribbons. A dinner and reception will be held for 4-H members and their families.

The 4-H club was created for Opportunity House clients. Members participate in activities that support and encourage leadership and growth to develop positive attitudes about themselves.

Opportunity House is a nonprofit community-sponsored rehabilitation center that serves DeKalb County adults with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity House Helpers 4-H Club members (front row, left to right): Tara Doll, Kerry Bonney, Migjel Skelley, Jenny Hott, Megan Koslovich (back row) 4-H leader Marilyn Bell, 4-H members Mark Clauson, BJ Berkheimer, Matthew Foersyer, David Roberts, Extension 4-H program coordinator Kathy Dombek, 4-H member Matt Rowan, 4-H leader Jil Cattone, and 4-H member Diane Ostrom. Not pictured is Randy Schafer.

