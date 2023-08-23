NIU law students chosen for Jumpstart program

DeKALB – More than a dozen Northern Illinois University first-year law students were recently selected to participate in the Jumpstart pre-law school prep program.

The Jumpstart program was held from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and included 16 NIU law students, according to a news release.

The program is open to first-generation law students and students from underrepresented communities.

Jumpstart helps law students develop skills to succeed in law school. The program exposes students to law school expectations and structure. Jumpstart is held annually by the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, Illinois’ nine law schools and legal organizations.

Students participated in courses such as “Write Like a Lawyer” and “Thinking Ahead to Your Legal Career.” Attendees also interacted with federal and Illinois law clerks, judges, Jumpstart alumni, and law school professionals.

The Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism promotes civility, integrity, and professionalism among Illinois judges and lawyers.