Kishwaukee recreation group receives aid from 100+ Women Who Care for sensory room items

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association recently received a donation from 100+ Women Who Care to go toward new items for the group’s sensory room at a community center in Sycamore.

The check was used to buy an interactive floor cube for the sensory room at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

“We are excited to bring a Sensory Room to the KSRA families and the community we serve,” Dawn Schaefer, executive director of the recreation association, said in a news release. “With the support of the Sycamore Park District staff and the KSRA Board of Directors, our dream is one step closer to being a reality!”

The floor cube projects various games on the floor. The games allow gross and fine motor skill development and practice. The sensory room provides an environment for users to participate in activities. The room also offers attendees a place to develop, stimulate and learn to process the world. The sensory room includes the floor cube, two bubble tubes, a hanging light curtain and two wall sensory panels.

KSRA recreational therapists will use the room on an appointment basis. The sensory room also is available to KSRA community center program participants. The room’s opportunity schedule will be available on social media and the KSRA website.

The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association improves the lives of people with disabilities through diverse and goal-driven recreation opportunities.

The 100+ Women Who Care is a women’s group whose mission is to help the local community through charity donations four times a year.

For information, call 779-777-7285 or visit kishsra.org.