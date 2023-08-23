Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club’s prayer breakfast Thursday in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club of DeKalb will host its third annual prayer breakfast to celebrate the upcoming Corn Fest.

The breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the breakfast is open to the public.

The breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, pastries, fruit, sausage links, coffee and juice. There will also be a religious leaders panel discussion about their organizations’ roles in collaboration, community leadership, and public safety.

The panel features the Rev. Joe Mitchell of New Hope Missionary Baptist, the Rev. Jonathan Crail of First United Methodist Church, and Father Robert Gonnella of the Newman Catholic Student Center. The panel moderator is Joe Gastiger, a former pastor and Kiwanis Club member.

The breakfast costs $15 a person. Reservations are encouraged to attend. To register, visit lincolninntogo.com, call 815-756-2345, or see a Kishwaukee Kiwanis member.