DeKalb, NIU officials say new mural celebrates ‘home of the Huskies’

DeKALB – A new mural created in collaboration between DeKalb and Northern Illinois University celebrates the city as the “home of the Huskies,” officials said.

The final touches to the Huskie Pride mural underneath the Annie Glidden Road underpass south of West Lincoln Highway were added recently, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

“By creating this mural along an important gateway to the City and NIU campus, it sends a strong message that DeKalb is Huskie Nation,” said Mayor Cohen Barnes in a news release. “The great part of this project is that it can be expanded in the future. With walls stretching 500 feet, there is room for the community to grow the mural with additional imagery.”

As part of the mural, six NIU athletics flags were mounted along the top of the walls capping off work that began in June, according to the release.

The underpass walls were painted cardinal red, a 9-foot-tall Huskie image greets visitors from the center column and the words “Huskie Nation” and “NIU” were painted in large white lettering.

Vehicles drive by the new Huskie mural Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, on the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The mural was a joint project between the City of Dekalb and Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The mural painting was completed by DeKalb Public Works and NIU Paint Shop employees.

NIU Chief of Staff Matt Streb heralded the mural project as an example of city and campus relations.

“Whether it is enhancing our Homecoming activities or putting up street signs around campus and on Greek row with the Huskie logo, this is another collaboration with the City of DeKalb to help us generate Huskie Pride,” Streb said in a news release. “We are grateful to have partners in the City who are committed to the success of the University and are proud to be a college town.”

Most of the project was funded by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant awarded to DeKalb’s Citizen’s Community Enhancement Commission (CCEC) for public art, according to the release. Additional support was provided by NIU Divisions of Outreach, Engagement and Regional Development, Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications, and Finance and Facilities.

CCEC Chair Brad Hoey said the grant funding was used to complete the project, which had been more than a year in the making.

“As an NIU alumnus and retiree, I am personally very excited that the Huskie Pride mural is coming to fruition,” said Hoey in a news release. “I know both the University and City of DeKalb have long wanted a high-visibility, welcoming element at this major gateway to our community, and I’m pleased that the CCEC is able to contribute to this vision becoming a reality through the T-Mobile Hometown grant.”

The Huskie Pride project is part of the City’s investment in public art, according to the release. Other murals are in the works, including one meant to go on City Hall.

Community volunteers continue to work on mosaic pieces for the city hall mural.

The city’s Paint-A-Plug program, where community members turn fire hydrants into works of art, has entered another year. Vinyl wraps featuring the designs of digital artists were installed on three utility boxes this spring, and designs are being accepted for another three utility boxes in the downtown, according to the release.

Information on participating in city public art programs can be found at www.cityofdekalb.com.