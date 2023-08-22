Living on campus: How to prep for student life at NIU

DeKALB – Desk lamp? Check. Shower caddy? Check. Bedspread? Check.

This is the checklist that Northern Illinois University senior and community advisor Eleanor Gentry uses to pack before the start of every fall semester in preparation for living on campus.

Gentry recently recalled what made the transition to college as a freshmen go smoothly for her as another fall semester fast approaches for many students. Freshmen move in Wednesday, and classes begin Monday,

“Especially if you live at home before that, it’s kind of a nice transition to have [parents] see you in your new space and help you settle in, so that they see you in a solid spot,” Gentry said. “They feel comfortable leaving as well. It benefits both the parents and the student.”

Gentry, who is from Peoria, said personalizing a dorm can help alleviate a student from feeling homesick.

Among some of the items she’s found helpful to have her in own space are scrapbooks, photos of friends and knick-knacks.

“I’m for decorating your room to the fullest,” Gentry said. “I bring all the little things I want to see or I think would make my room look cute sitting there just so it feels like my space and my home.”

Eleanor Gentry, a Northern Illinois University senior from Peoria and community advisor at Neptune Hall East, shows off her shower caddy as she talks Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in her dorm room at NIU. Gentry was talking about some of the essential items, such as a shower caddy, that new students should remember to bring when they move into their residences for the school year. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Tim Trottier, assistant director of housing for housing and residential services for NIU, said he’s excited for the university’s move-in day.

“It’s really the best day of the year,” Trottier said. “It’s the day that we kick everything off. I think there’s a lot of excitement on campus in any year to get the year started and see all of our students come back. Summer is such a quiet time on campus. It’s a busy time. It’s a time when we can accomplish a lot of projects, and we really do a lot to prepare for the school year. But campus is not the same without the students, so we really look forward to them returning.”

The university is welcoming about 2,000 of new students, 1,800 returners and 200 transfers to campus this fall, officials said.

Trottier said the university will have a significant number of returning students living on campus this year.

“Our returning student numbers are up almost 28% compared to the previous year, which would just further illustrate how much students like living on campus [and] how much they enjoy the campus environment, which is really outstanding,” Trottier said. “That 28% translates into over 400 returning students more living on campus this year than previous year, which is really tremendous. It really speaks volume about the staff. I mean, people like Eleanor and other CAs and our hall directors work very hard to make living on campus enjoyable and a significant experience for all of our students.”

For some college students, this may be their first time living with a roommate. Trottier said that might naturally come with its own set of emotions for new college students.

“I think it’s different for all students,” Trottier said. “I think there are a lot of students that are probably nervous and anxious of coming to college because they’re sharing a room. I think there’s students that are thrilled.”

Gentry said the key to making the living arrangement work comes down to being flexible but also being aware of your boundaries and being able to communicate.

“A lot of problems I see with my friends or peers that have roommates is they are afraid to talk to each other about something that comes up that they don’t like,” Gentry said. “You’re moving in with a stranger as a freshman. It can be scary where you really want them to be your friends or it might not be as perfect as you had hoped, but being able to communicate and stand up for yourself and talk to your roommate, so that those issues don’t come from the start of it. That’s the most important thing, I think.”

Northern Illinois University Assistant Director of Housing for Housing and Residential Services Tim Trottier talks Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Neptune Hall about items students can bring and things they can do to make the transition to living away from home easier. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

What to bring, as recommended by NIU

Twin XL bed sheets

Pillow and pillow case

Mattress pad

Bedspread

Towels

Metal wastebasket

Trash bags

Desk lamp

Clothes

Clothes hangers

Toiletries

Fan

Under bed storage

Laundry hamper

Laundry detergent

Shower caddy

Shower shoes

Masks

Disinfecting wipes

Perfume

Brita

Storage

Power strip

Headboard

Food storage

Coffee maker

Electric water/tea kettle

Ice cube tray

Dishes or Tupperware

Flowers or plants

Fish

Bike and bike lock

Video game consoles

Ethernet cable

Headphones or earbuds

TV

Surge protector

Unmanaged ethernet hub or switch

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Winter wear

Hair straightener

Hair dryer

Curling iron

Fan

Iron and ironing board

Essential documents

Academic supplies

Lanyard

Decorations

3M Command strips or painter’s tape for hanging pictures

Hammock

Blanket or comforter

String lights

Car

Laptop, desktop, computer or tablet

Dry erase board

Snow shovel

What not to bring

Router

Modem

Open-element cooking appliances

Fridge or mini fridge

Microwave

Toaster

Pressure cooker

Rice cooker

Air fryer

Electric griddle

Waffle maker

Hot plate

Pets other than fish

Futons

Sofa beds

Window blinds, shades or tapestries

Air conditioning units

Halogen lamps

Plastic wastebasket

Charcoal or other combustible fuels

Candle warmer

Incense burners

Wax warmers

Lava lamps

Oil/water/stear diffusers

Indoor/electric grill

Personal routers/wireless access points

Wreath

Electric/heated blanket

Room heaters like space heaters or heated fans

Heated pads

Fireworks

Weapons

Toaster ovens

Large furniture

Candles

Oil lamp