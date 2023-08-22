Living on campus: How to prep for student life at NIU

DeKALB – Desk lamp? Check. Shower caddy? Check. Bedspread? Check.
This is the checklist that Northern Illinois University senior and community advisor Eleanor Gentry uses to pack before the start of every fall semester in preparation for living on campus.
Gentry recently recalled what made the transition to college as a freshmen go smoothly for her as another fall semester fast approaches for many students. Freshmen move in Wednesday, and classes begin Monday,
“Especially if you live at home before that, it’s kind of a nice transition to have [parents] see you in your new space and help you settle in, so that they see you in a solid spot,” Gentry said. “They feel comfortable leaving as well. It benefits both the parents and the student.”
Gentry, who is from Peoria, said personalizing a dorm can help alleviate a student from feeling homesick.
Among some of the items she’s found helpful to have her in own space are scrapbooks, photos of friends and knick-knacks.
“I’m for decorating your room to the fullest,” Gentry said. “I bring all the little things I want to see or I think would make my room look cute sitting there just so it feels like my space and my home.”
Tim Trottier, assistant director of housing for housing and residential services for NIU, said he’s excited for the university’s move-in day.
“It’s really the best day of the year,” Trottier said. “It’s the day that we kick everything off. I think there’s a lot of excitement on campus in any year to get the year started and see all of our students come back. Summer is such a quiet time on campus. It’s a busy time. It’s a time when we can accomplish a lot of projects, and we really do a lot to prepare for the school year. But campus is not the same without the students, so we really look forward to them returning.”
The university is welcoming about 2,000 of new students, 1,800 returners and 200 transfers to campus this fall, officials said.
Trottier said the university will have a significant number of returning students living on campus this year.
“Our returning student numbers are up almost 28% compared to the previous year, which would just further illustrate how much students like living on campus [and] how much they enjoy the campus environment, which is really outstanding,” Trottier said. “That 28% translates into over 400 returning students more living on campus this year than previous year, which is really tremendous. It really speaks volume about the staff. I mean, people like Eleanor and other CAs and our hall directors work very hard to make living on campus enjoyable and a significant experience for all of our students.”
For some college students, this may be their first time living with a roommate. Trottier said that might naturally come with its own set of emotions for new college students.
“I think it’s different for all students,” Trottier said. “I think there are a lot of students that are probably nervous and anxious of coming to college because they’re sharing a room. I think there’s students that are thrilled.”
Gentry said the key to making the living arrangement work comes down to being flexible but also being aware of your boundaries and being able to communicate.
“A lot of problems I see with my friends or peers that have roommates is they are afraid to talk to each other about something that comes up that they don’t like,” Gentry said. “You’re moving in with a stranger as a freshman. It can be scary where you really want them to be your friends or it might not be as perfect as you had hoped, but being able to communicate and stand up for yourself and talk to your roommate, so that those issues don’t come from the start of it. That’s the most important thing, I think.”
What to bring, as recommended by NIU
Twin XL bed sheets
Pillow and pillow case
Mattress pad
Bedspread
Towels
Metal wastebasket
Trash bags
Desk lamp
Clothes
Clothes hangers
Toiletries
Fan
Under bed storage
Laundry hamper
Laundry detergent
Shower caddy
Shower shoes
Masks
Disinfecting wipes
Perfume
Brita
Storage
Power strip
Headboard
Food storage
Coffee maker
Electric water/tea kettle
Ice cube tray
Dishes or Tupperware
Flowers or plants
Fish
Bike and bike lock
Video game consoles
Ethernet cable
Headphones or earbuds
TV
Surge protector
Unmanaged ethernet hub or switch
Toilet paper
Cleaning supplies
Winter wear
Hair straightener
Hair dryer
Curling iron
Fan
Iron and ironing board
Essential documents
Academic supplies
Lanyard
Decorations
3M Command strips or painter’s tape for hanging pictures
Hammock
Blanket or comforter
String lights
Car
Laptop, desktop, computer or tablet
Dry erase board
Snow shovel
What not to bring
Router
Modem
Open-element cooking appliances
Fridge or mini fridge
Microwave
Toaster
Pressure cooker
Rice cooker
Air fryer
Electric griddle
Waffle maker
Hot plate
Pets other than fish
Futons
Sofa beds
Window blinds, shades or tapestries
Air conditioning units
Halogen lamps
Plastic wastebasket
Charcoal or other combustible fuels
Candle warmer
Incense burners
Wax warmers
Lava lamps
Oil/water/stear diffusers
Indoor/electric grill
Personal routers/wireless access points
Wreath
Electric/heated blanket
Room heaters like space heaters or heated fans
Heated pads
Fireworks
Weapons
Toaster ovens
Large furniture
Candles
Oil lamp