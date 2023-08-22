Fire destroys empty Malta home, barn, authorities suspect arson: Sheriff

MALTA – The cause of a fire that burned an unoccupied home and barn to the ground early Monday morning in Malta is being investigated by the state Fire Marshall, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office official said.
Arson is suspected, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office, but Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said all possibilities are still on the table.
“Currently, there’s one of our detectives that’s working along the state Fire Marshall, they’re working on it as we speak, trying to go through all the details and find out what happened. They’re working with the owner of the property and they’ll come up with a cause eventually, but I don’t have anything right now that says it’s arson, but we don’t have a cause for it at this time,” Burgh said. “It could be accidental, it could be suspicious, that’s not been determined yet.”
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the fire by someone passing by the property at 3:54 a.m. Monday morning, according to the news release. No humans or animals were injured by the blaze, but the structures were unable to be saved.
Burgh said the abandoned house and mobile barn located at 2100 Elva Road in Malta “are fully gone, complete losses.”
The burned buildings were in the Malta Fire Department’s – a department that’s entirely composed of volunteers, according to the sheriff’s office – fire district, but the DeKalb, Sycamore, Waterman, Lee and Shabbona Fire Departments also responded to the call for emergency services.
Burgh said the fire is being investigated the same way any fire is looked into, but said the time and location of the fire raises questions.
“This is an abandoned property kind of in the middle of a rural area, so it definitely would seem a little bit odd, but I don’t know if it was old electricity still activated at the property, or that kind of stuff. So there’s really a lot of reasons, and a lot of times we’ll talk to the owners to see if anyone was out there that day doing other type of work – or was there any kind of burn barrels going that day. It’s hard to say,” Burgh said.