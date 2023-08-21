Teens looking to volunteer? DeKalb library has options

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a teen advisory group meeting for patrons to earn volunteer hours and develop interpersonal skills.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The meeting is free and intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade.

Participants can decide which books, programs, services, and games the library will offer. Pizza is being provided. Because of limited space, the meeting is first come, first served.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.