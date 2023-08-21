‘Malcolm X’ movie to screen Aug. 26 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a screening of the movie “Malcolm X” as part of a monthly program celebrating Black cinema.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the screening at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The screening is free and intended for teens and adults.

“Malcolm X” tells the story of Malcolm X up to his assassination. After being arrested for burglary, X learns about Islam. He changes his last name and rises within the Nation of Islam. When X is suspended, he makes a pilgrimage to Mecca. After returning, he denounces racism and begins working with civil rights leaders. The movie is rated PG-13. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.