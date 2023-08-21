Learn more about Medicare at upcoming DeKalb workshops

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to learn about Medicare insurance options.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshops at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 and 26 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshops are free and intended for adults and seniors.

Participants can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss the different parts of Medicare, how to make the right choice, Medicare insurance options, and how to find the right plan. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.