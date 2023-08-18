New Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship Fund to support nursing students in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – A new memorial scholarship fund to honor the legacy of the late nurse and DeKalb County Health Department administrator Cindy Graves will go to support area students seeking a career in nursing.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to DeKalb County residents working as nursing professionals and continuing their nursing education, according to a news release.

Applicants must live in DeKalb County. Students may attend any accredited college, university, or educational institution. Preference will be given to applicants currently working or pursuing additional education in pediatrics, public health nursing, or emergency medicine.

The fund awarded its first scholarship in July. The recipient is Nicole Fitzpatrick of DeKalb. Fitzpatrick is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing at Northern Illinois University. She is the NIU School of Nursing simulation lab coordinator and worked at Kishwaukee Hospital.

The scholarship was created in honor of Cindy Graves. Graves was born in Carthage in 1960. She graduated from Sycamore High School in 1978. Graves earned an elementary education degree from Northern Illinois University. She also received a registered nursing degree from Kishwaukee College, a nursing degree from NIU, and a master’s in health care administration from St. Francis College.

Graves was a registered nurse at Kishwaukee Hospital. She also worked as the director of community health and prevention, health promotion, and emergency preparedness at the DeKalb County Health Department. Graves was the Salem Lutheran Church council president, a Children’s Advocacy Center board of directors member, and an Illinois Public Health Nurses Association member and president. She died in 2012.

To donate to any fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or send via mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.